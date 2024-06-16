Man demands that wife is banned from hospital after sneaking him junk food. AITA?

For her to act like it's no big deal is minimizing the challenge you are dealing with. My boyfriend is in recovery. I would NEVER bring him anything or even put him in a situation where we are around substances.

I can't even imagine suggesting he "needs a break" from sobriety. I have also basically stopped drinking because I want to support him so much (never really cared for it anyway).

You guys definitely need to have a big conversation about this. She needs to realize how serious this is for you if she doesn't already. Food issues/BED is extremely hard because we can't just stop eating. This will be years of hard work and she needs to get on the train now.