'AITA for revealing my boyfriend's real age to his college friends?'

I was ok with it initially but as the degree is approaching they really are taking it too far. Now he is even talking about going for a vacation with them this summer. I was like "EXCUSE ME? vacation with teenagers now?

Maybe you should bring ME for supporting you during all this mess!" He said he would, but wanted to have one last shot at the college life he never had before parting ways forever with them.

Eventually I had enough and I sent a message to one of the "dudes" saying if they can please leave him alone for a while, because apparently I have to step up and be the only adult.

Besides he clearly cannot keep up with them and I am afraid this will affect his grades. He cannot go out as much as they do, he has responsibilities being ALMOST 40 and stuff.