'AITA for ruining a birthday party by accidentally exposing a cheater?' UPDATED

"AITA for ruining a birthday party by exposing a cheater?"

Yesterday mom took us to a friend's birthday party, she wanted to introduce us to her friends for the first time since my brother and I moved to Europe less than a month ago and started living with her. In the party I met a gay couple (let's call them Rob & Nick), they are wonderful and I ended up spending time with them. I walked away a bit to go to the barbecue line to make myself a plate.

While I was waiting for the meat I overheard two men talking about hooking up with a woman in the car, I ignored it because I didn't knew who they are and also that's none of my business. A little while later one of that men sat across the table from me and Rob & Nick.