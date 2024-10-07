Hospital interaction with young gets heated; 'AITA for ruining a child's life?'

I apologised for causing offense and restated that it's a lovely name in both ways and a fantastic nod to her heritage. I said that I'm sure her great-grandmother would be thrilled to be honoured by her name being used. I was throwing out just about every positive reinforcement that I could think of, but, to be frank, she was outraged.

She told me that I "ruined her daughter's self-esteem" and that her "life [was] ruined" by me saying that "her existence is wrong." I didn't say that, by the way. I said that her name was pronounced atypically.

Gráinne, for context, was around 2 years old and completely unbothered by the conversation until her mother got angry at me. She was just looking at the pictures on my jacket.