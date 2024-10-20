Wedding derailed as maid of honor discovers bride’s secret affair with her husband. AITA?

Just take your mind back to that affair he had been having. And in perfect timing Amy’s soon to be husband, Alex, came just around the corner. I asked if he knew about this, and he told me that he did in fact know, Amy had told him because she didn’t want to go through the marriage with any secrets. He said made a promise to himself that after their honeymoon he would tell me the truth.

He had forgiven Amy and had asked me to do the same, and I again I had no clue what to say so I just got into my car and drove to my parents house and I told them everything that happened. They too were absolutely stunned, they couldn’t believe it.