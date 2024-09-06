'AITA for "ruining" my BF's birthday party by announcing my pregnancy?' UPDATED

He came home a week and a half after the incident and we talked about our relationship and where we see ourselves. As some of you thought, my boyfriend was cheating on me and was trying to find a way to break up with me.

He told me that he would pay me any amount of money to get an abortion because he does not want to be apart of a childs life and I declined. I told him that I did not care if he didnt want to be apart of my childs life but that I was not going to get rid of my baby. He gave me two weeks to pack all my stuff and get out, which is what I have done.