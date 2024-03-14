'AITA for ruining my brother and SIL's pregnancy news by sharing news of my diagnosis?' UPDATED

Anyway, I could see that my brother was under a lot of stress, and I finally sat him down to talk about it properly, he showed me a bunch of texts that his wife sent him telling him he is a sh!tty father for choosing me over his family, she said I was seeking attention and nobody cares about her.

And one thing that really got to me was that she told him to choose once and for all, and if he picks me he loses her and his child and if he picks her she doesnt want me in their lives at all. I felt terrible, not only for him, but knowing that I could have prevented all this.