"AITA for ruining my daughter's dream Disney World marriage proposal?"

My (51f) daughter Sarah (29f) is a lesbian who is now engaged to Lily (32f). During Sarah's childhood, on multiple occasions, she had told me that her dream place to get engaged was Disney World.

When Lily told me she wanted to propose to my daughter, I suggested Disney World. For Sarah's 29th birthday, her birthday present was that Lily and I were taking her to Disney World for her first time there. Sarah seemed so happy. This part is relevant to later events, she wore grey sweats, sneakers, and no makeup.

While having fun, she got "sweaty and stinky" (her words). She looked the happiest I've ever seen my daughter. I was filming her with my phone. Later that day, Lily proposed to Sarah and Sarah said yes then kissed her. I thought my daughter got her dream marriage proposal.