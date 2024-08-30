'AITA for ruining someone's business after feeling like they ripped me off?'

After seeing how dirty it was and how sketchy some things were, I decided to cancel, got my refund, and left a bad review because honestly, it was misleading AF. The host flips out, starts sending messages saying I should’ve given them a chance to fix it and that I’m ruining their business.

Meanwhile, my wife is saying I was too harsh and that maybe we should’ve just dealt with it or at least given them a chance to make it right. She gets that it sucked but thinks I was too quick to pull the trigger and that the bad review was too much. Now I’m second-guessing myself. I just didn’t want to spend our vacation feeling ripped off and uncomfortable.