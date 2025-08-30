Confused woman blamed for ruining cousin's wedding when jealous wife confronts her. AITA?

I was not looking to start an argument at my cousin's wedding so I walked away from them and sat at my other cousin's table. I don't know how, but she found me again at some other point of the reception and it got weird.

She was saying things like, "you are so jealous of us." "You skipped graduation because you didn't want to see us together." (I didn't even know they were together). I didn't bother explaining myself.

It would've been pointless as she'd already made up her mind about me. I just nodded along as she ranted to me. But as you'd expect, it started to take attention away from the wedding.