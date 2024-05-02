'AITA for sabotaging my husband's relationships with other women out of jealousy?' UPDATED

The responses here were very...enlightening, although some of you should probably learn how to be kinder to others. Not my fight to have, anyway, but I listened to your advice and talked to Jason yesterday.

It went...well. It went great. It really made me wonder why I thought this wasn't an option. He actually knew I was trying to sabotage his dates, but it didn't matter that much since he was thinking about stopping with them anyway. In fact, he told me he already told the women he was seeing that he wanted to stop going out with them around two weeks ago.

I apologized anyway, but he thought it was cute and said I'm a terrible liar. I asked why he didn't talk about it either, he said he felt I needed some time to reach the point I would feel ready for this conversation. Most important: he said he always loved me.

That he accepted our early dynamic because he knew it would be hard for me to find someone who would understand and respect my relationship with s#x in our culture (and he's right; I don't think people even know what an as#xual or a demis#xual person is here, and I think people would mostly see it as some sort of mental illness or deviation).