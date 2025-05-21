'AITA for saying I'm not an immigrant when my friends called me one in conversation?'

"AITA for saying I'm not an immigrant?"

Some friends and I were having a conversation about current events and one of my friends said to me "well you're an immigrant. What do you think?" I told my friend that I'm not an immigrant but would be happy to share my opinion. He insisted I was an immigrant because I was born overseas. While it's true that I was born overseas, my mother was an American citizen.

I have always been an American citizen with dual citizenship. I explained that when my family moved to the US my mother and I didn't "immigrate" because we were both already citizens. My father immigrated, but I did not. My friend didn't accept my explanation. He asked me if I thought I was better than other immigrants who don't have relatives who are US citizens.