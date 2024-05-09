'AITA for saying I wouldn’t allow my brother and his kids live with me when I buy my house?'

I explain to him in what world does he believe doing electrical work equates to him living in a house that is mine? He started to go on about how having multiple kids is expensive and commuting everyday for work is costly. I simply said that is not my problem you are a adult. I hung up on him.

My mom called me screaming saying why am I promising to let my brother stay in the house and now changing my mind. I never promised anything to him and it’s annoying that he is trying to manipulate the situation. I told my mom that he offered to do electrical work and now he is saying he is moving in. I told her he is not moving in and I’ll hire someone else to do the work.