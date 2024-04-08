'AITA for saying yes when my BF proposed to me at my sister (his ex's) bday party?' MAJOR UPDATES

I'm worried I might be an asshole because it was my sister's birthday. and if I said no maybe she wouldn't have been upset about my boyfriend proposing.

Relevant Comments:

"What all do you know about your sister and bf's history?"

"And when I say I don't know why they don't get along, I mean that when they broke up, my sister had only dated him for a couple months, cheated on him, and when I introduced him to my family, they seemed to get along, then he told me what happened, in case there was any awkwardness, and then a couple months later she kind of... just hated him again, and refused to tell me why. Sorry that wasn't clear."

Did he know you were related to your sister?