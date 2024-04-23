'AITA for "scamming" my cousins out of their inheritance?' UPDATED

To make a long story short, I bought out their shares at market value. Everything was done legally and everyone was happy at the time. I held on to the homestead through good times and bad times. I held on to it through many offers from many developers. After about a decade, companies started to move to our state and many to the areas where I predicted they would.

My land’s value has soared and developers call me daily with some even visiting in person weekly. While I plan to keep the bulk of the land and am living in the house my great grandfather built, I recently sold 2 acres for 100x the price I paid my cousins for the entire land. When they found out, crap hit the fan. The family exploded and they are screaming I cheated them out of their inheritance.