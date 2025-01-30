'AITA for secretly outbidding my in-laws for a house on our block?'

Still, my wife was very worried. She does not want them as neighbors. Neither do I, nor do I want to see a rare modest home in our area go to a part-time resident, when housing is scarce here.

I quickly formed an LLC and bid full ask. I can afford it. It was accepted, we close shortly, and I plan to rent it out (rental housing is very hard to find here) and leave management to an agency. I did NOT tell my wife. Our finances are mostly separate. I did not want to put her in a position where she would have to lie to her parents or reveal what would be taken as a very provocative action.

The in-laws raged against the "mystery person who gazzumped them", the seller, the realtor. I just nodded sympathetically.

I've told no one but my brother. He told me it was a AH move. That surprised me, so I am wondering what outside observers think of what I did.