'AITA for sending my sister flowers anonymously and making her husband upset?'

Why did you not sign the card?! Have you told them it was you? Husband is an all around jerk for flying off the handle right away. Why assume wife/sister is having an affair right off the bat? I have a feeling sister is depressed because of him.

aghapue writes:

ESH It's obvious why BIL is an ass, so I won't even get into that. As others have said, you should have known this could cause strife in your sister's marriage, even if you didn't know the degree to which your BIL would pop off.

However, I want to point out, how you set your sister up. She has been depressed lately and got flowers with a sweet note, "Thinking of you."