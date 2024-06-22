'AITA for sending my twin daughters to separate schools?'

At their pre-K, the teachers always kept them together, and often called them the wrong names, which apparently led to some critical information being attributed to the wrong child.

I'm done with this. They're going into Kindergarten in September, and I'm enrolling them in different schools. They're both private Catholic schools, similar price range, similar prestige, as much as a kindergarten can have prestige.

Elsa has a longer commute in the morning than Anna, but that's the only major inequality here, and honestly, I think the extra fifteen minutes in the car is worth it in order to have my daughters each recognized as individuals at school.

If they're not in the same class, teachers don't know them both, students don't know them both, then my girls will each get the same individual attention as any other kid, rather than half.