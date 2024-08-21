'AITA for sending our wedding band home mid-party?' 'My ex is one of the members.'

I told her the singer is my ex from high school and that I'm not comfortable with her performing. She said that's an odd coincidence and told me “Why is this an issue, it happened long ago?"

I told her yes but I’m weirded out by it. My wife then said it's just music and not to make that much of a big deal since the band is doing a good job. I told her I want to talk with the band.

My ex recognized me and she was being very professional about it. She said she doesn't know it's going to be my wedding and only knew when she got into the venue for prep and saw some other mutual friends. I told her to finish up in the next 30 minutes and to leave.