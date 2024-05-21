'AITA for shouting at my husband at a gathering after my MIL shamed my stretch marks?' UPDATED

Standing up for yourself is essential, especially when it ruffles hypocritical feathers.

"AITA for shouting at my husband at a family gathering?"

I(25F) and my (27M) husband had a child 3 months ago but the pregnancy was hard on my body especially after the delivery I have stretch marks all over my stomach and I also got diagnosed with PPD. Well, I am working on it now and doing better day by day but since my delivery I have been extremely tired taking care of the baby and stuff.

But since last two weeks I started going to the gym again with my husband. One thing which irked me was he always made remarks about my stretch marks and how I should be somewhat better by now ( he was talking about my body ) and how it always "turned him off." I kept up with it since I didn't have any mental strength to argue.