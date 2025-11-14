'AITA for showing my boudoir photos to my close friends?'

After I got home, I casually mentioned that my friends loved my boudoir photos. He got pissed that I should them to my friends. His point: These photos are very intimate and should have remained between us.

Also he’s not comfortable with me showing my intimate images to my friends. My point: It is me who is in the photos and I am comfortable showing them to my close friends. They are friends I trust and they were genuinely interested. AITA?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Carosello said:

Nta. My friends have shown me theirs. It's not like they're cheating on their husbands with me lol.

EntertainmentNew9048 said: