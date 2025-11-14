'AITA for showing my boudoir photos to my close friends?'

I just got a boudoir photoshoot done as a birthday gift for my husband. To all those who don’t know, a boudoir photoshoot is a very intimate photoshoot designed to make you feel good and confident about your body. Basically you are in your bikini or sometimes without clothing. For my photoshoot I would do 3-4 outfits. I went with without anything as my last outfit.
We got the photos after about 15 days and they had come out really good. I told my group of very close female friends about the boudoir photoshoot experience. They had never done something like this themselves and were very curious about it. So I just ended up showing up my boudoir photos.
Everyone loved them and a couple of them said they would consider doing one themselves too. Mind you these are very close friends. I’ve known them for 10+ years and trust them.
After I got home, I casually mentioned that my friends loved my boudoir photos. He got pissed that I should them to my friends. His point: These photos are very intimate and should have remained between us.
Also he’s not comfortable with me showing my intimate images to my friends. My point: It is me who is in the photos and I am comfortable showing them to my close friends. They are friends I trust and they were genuinely interested. AITA?
Carosello said:
Nta. My friends have shown me theirs. It's not like they're cheating on their husbands with me lol.
EntertainmentNew9048 said:
NTA. He doesn’t own you and the photos were of YOU. If you were naked that’s one thing but you’re allowed to show your friends pictures of you!! especially if you felt confident and were so excited about it !!! If they were all girlfriends I don’t see what the issue is if you and your friends were comfortable with it.
saaatchmo said:
ESH - Communication (especially when you're about to share nudes) is key in a relationship. This goes without saying. It's ultimately your choice, but a good partner would tell their spouse BEFORE sharing nudes outside the relationship...
Sleeping_Pro said:
NTA. Your body, your choice. It's not like you posted them on social media for the world to see or anything (which also wouldn't be an issue IMHO). Just because the photo shoot was a gift for him doesn't mean he has ultimate control over the material themselves.
How does you showing your friends change anything? If they're close enough that you're showing them these photos they're probably also friends you've shared a dressing room with or changed clothes in front of. I don't see how this is all that different.
OrdinaryMajestic4686 said:
NTA. If these are the type of friends you would be fine sleeping over at and seeing each other in your underwear, then what's the issue? I think your husband doesn't understand your friendship.
This doesn't have much to do with the AITA question but: for anyone reading this out there, remember that sending copies of private intimate pictures/videos to someone else is always a bad idea. You can show them like OP did. Just don't send them or let people take pictures/videos of them. This is just a safety reminder.
PeterRuf said:
NTA. Your pictures, you in them. But now get your husband a real gift. Or buy yourself something and say it's for him.