'AITA for showing up to a couples event against the will of my fiancée?'

The event got pretty rowdy towards the end (contrary to popular belief a lot of these attorney types aren't the goody two-shoes they pretend to be) and I (amongst others) ended up on stage singing to classics such as Journey's 'Don't stop believin'' (love that song). However, my fiancée ended up experiencing that night very differently.

She pretty much went off by herself during the entire thing. She told me she spent the night networking with a few established attorneys and some old acquintances. She also told me she got a bit embarassed by my actions towards the end and that she would like to put on a professional demeanor in front of her colleagues and expected that of me too.