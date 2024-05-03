'AITA for siding with my pregnant sister's hookup who insists he's not the father of her baby?'

"She’s two months along." That is impossible. You cannot sleep with someone on Friday for the FIRST time and then suddenly be 2 months along on Wednesday.

"She refuses to grant him a prenatal DNA test." She's embarrassed. It sounds like she doesn't know who the father is, panicked and just went with the last guy she was with. She owes it to her baby and to that guy to find out the truth. Either way if she keeps denying it but wants financial support, they'll probably have to go to court which she will then have no choice but to get one.

If she was 100% sure he was the father and the only person she slept with, then she would have no problem with taking the test.