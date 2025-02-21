'AITA for skipping my sister’s wedding because of her awful behavior even though I'm MOH?' UPDATED

I had a conversation w/ her about how I’m in a foreign country so I’m not comfortable going out alone when I know nobody here. Also the only reason I’m here is for her. She called me inconsiderate and selfish, saying I should be prioritizing her needs since the wedding is in a month. We’ve been arguing everyday about random/ petty things since I’ve been here.

The last straw was when I went out to buy fabric for my dress for the wedding. We had agreed on a color and getting the dress custom made once I got the fabric.