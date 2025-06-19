"AITA for snapping a woman who kept commenting about my underarm hair?"

I (30sF) was an an outdoor cinema event with my friend (30sF) yesterday and I was wearing a tank top. At one point the woman next to me said she loved that I was "embracing my feminine hair."

I haven’t shaved my underarms for a while so I guess it was more noticeable than I realized. I kind of just awkwardly laughed, said thanks and that I was ‘just lazy’ and turned to chat to my friend.

For context, I’m pale and have dark hair so it can be noticeable. I also have PCOS so I grow more hair than "average." I’m quite insecure about this (I dermablade under my chin regularly cause I hate the dark "more than peach fuzz" I grow). But I also have sensitive skin so sometimes I just choose not to shave.