'AITA for snapping at my dad that I'm already 18 and he no longer has the right to visit?' UPDATED

Once a kid turns 18, they have full autonomy over whether they want to spend time with their parents or not, and that can be both beautiful and conflict-inducing.

"AITA for snapping at my dad that I'm already 18 and he no longer has the right to visit?"

He and my mom divorced when I was 7. At first he visited me once a week but the visits became less frequent. By the time I was 10, he only came over once a month. Yesterday, my childhood cat was put down. It was also my dad's wedding day. I had already called my dad a week in advance, telling him I won't be able to attend. I had to be there for my cat when she's put down.