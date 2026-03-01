'AITA for losing it at my infertile SIL for trying to be the second mother of my baby?' UPDATED

When I was a newborn i would scream my head off whenever my mom would put me in those baby dresses that had tulle, to this day i cannot touch it. It seams that my baby has the same problem, so to keep her comfortable as she is still little i dress her in cotton or soft crocheted dresses, but mostly onesies.

Two days ago it was my mother in law’s birthday and we decided to go and take the baby with us, she spent most of the time in my arms as both me and her have separation anxiety, other than me, my sister in law was the one holding as she would take her out of my arms even though my LO would scream and cry until she was back into my hands.