'AITA for calling out my dad for prioritizing my sister over my mom and me?' UPDATED 3X

A couple of my cousins stayed with me until she left days later and her Dad told me I would go to hell. She is still working in the company and will have a job as long as she performs but I have no relation with her at all anymore and haven’t been to the office.

YES, THERE IS NEPOTISM AND MY FAMILY HIRES EACH OTHER. But nobody would take away her job because she does an ok job and is always on time. I hope she finds love again, just not with me.

And Me – I am single, at home and most likely unemployed in the next months since my parents say I should focus on myself and my mental health. My BIL has been one of my rocks through this and he truly cares for all my family and we are becoming true friends.