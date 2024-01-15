"AITA for splitting up with my fiancé because he keeps demanding we have kids?"

I (21f) have always been very against having children. I like kids, don't get me wrong, but I can't stand the idea of having my own. My fiancé (24m) has known this since we started dating 3 years ago. He proposed last year and I said yes. The first few months of being engaged were wonderful, and he couldn't have been a better partner.

However, about 6 months into the engagement, he kept bringing up the idea of maybe having a baby. I told him every time that I don't want kids of my own, and he accepted this answer the first few times.

At the end of last year, my sister (19f) had her daughter. Despite living 8 hours away from us, we were still close, talking over the phone pretty much every day and visiting whenever we could.