High school senior feels guilty after telling best friend’s mom about her secret wedding plans. AITA?

"AITA for spoiling my best friend's secret wedding plans?"

My best friend and I are both 18 and seniors in high school. We graduate in May. Her boyfriend is 19 and a freshman in college. They’ve been together for two years, since he was still in high school. I go to a different school, so I don’t know him that well.

I have no issues with him, but I’m not close to him either. Thankfully, she doesn’t make me hang out with them all the time. It’s awkward being the third wheel—they’re super into PDA and touching, and it’s just uncomfortable.

I know they have sex. she lost her virginity to him. I know she’s genuinely in love with him, and he seems to feel the same. They’re cute, even if they’re a little over-the-top for me.