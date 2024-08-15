'AITA for staying at my mom's house because my wife bailed on a party? It made me look bad.' UPDATED 2X

You have NO IDEA how emotionally draining and stressful it is being a social worker. She deals with issues on behalf of those that usually can’t speak for themselves, and she also sees people in deplorable condition, listens to their stories and tries to find them assistance.

Your attitude that she works “just 8 hours” is total BS. Those 8 hours can feel like 8 years. And the things she has to deal with aren’t something you can easily leave at work. It’s NOT an easy job.

If she doesn’t want to go she doesn’t have to. And she went a couple times just to please you. What the hell more do you want? If you are embarrassed by not having your wife attend a party, that’s a YOU problem. You are wrong for yelling at her, cussing her, pestering her to go, and for running home to hide behind mommy’s apron strings. Grow a pair 🥜 and treat your wife as a man should.