'AITA for staying in bed while my boyfriend’s family surprise visits? He is mad at me.'

The internet did not hold back one bit.

capmanor1755 wrote:

Lord have mercy NTA. Let this thread ripen up and tell him you're moving back to your parents for the month unless he: Reads the thread and comes prepared to discuss.

Agrees to getting help saying no to his mom. If he couldn't say no in that circumstance then his current skill set isn't enough. If he needs to see a therapist for a couple sessions, great- the therapy apps aren't bad for that kind of specific script help.

Agrees to communicate some new house rules to her, regardless of the ad hoc asks. No visits after 9pm. No unscheduled visits if EITHER of you are sick (and that includes migraines and post medical procedures.)

marigoldilocks wrote: