'AITA for stealing a cat?'

Morning comes I start getting a few replies from the post, one says “good luck finding him a rescue none of them are taking cats rn” another says “me and my husband have been wanting a cat for a while, if you don’t find his owner we will gadly take him” and the other one says “me and my husband go for walks and sometimes different cats will follow us around and eventually go home.

We suspect he is from this address from the neighbor community that leaves their garage open so their cats can come and go. I would try reaching out to them.” (This is not exactly how those comments were worded i summarized them so it could all fit on the post). So here’s how I'm torn in which decision to make.