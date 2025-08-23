'AITA for 'stealing' the guy my sister likes?' UPDATED

Anyway, here’s where things get interesting. Amy had invited me and my family for a Sunday dinner at her house and me and Mark both decided that it was the perfect time to announce are relationship to our families since everyone would be in one place.

We did it after everyone was done eating but still sitting at the table talking. My mom and Amy were thrilled by the news. Amy gave me a big hug and asked when it started before saying she was happy for us.

Later on Mia cornered me in the kitchen when I went to get a drink. She started berating me for taking the guy she liked. I was incredibly confused because she never mentioned liking anyone to me let alone Mark. I didn’t even know she even talked to him.