'AITA for sterilizing myself against my partner’s wishes?' UPDATED

I need some unbiased outside opinions because I truly feel like I’m going crazy dealing with this situation. I (28F) and my partner (28M) have 2 children together and have been married for 8 years, for those 8 years...
I’ve either been on birth control when we were preventing pregnancy or tracking my cycle when we were trying to conceive (adding this just to give the community the context that reproductive responsibility has always fallen on my shoulders).
Recently we discussed the possibility of being done with children since we have our 2 and the family really feels complete. My partner is in agreement that a third child is off the table for him as well. So with that I thought “great! I can bring up sterilization for either him or I..."
The reason I wanted this is because I’ve had every form of birth control before and none of them ever left me feeling 100% okay so I wanted to be done with birth control completely since we both agreed we’re done.
It’s been about 3 months since our talk about more children so I brought up either getting a vasectomy for him or me getting a salpingectomy (removing my fallopian tubes), what I thought would be a productive conversation completely blew up. He outright refused a vasectomy and when I was okay with that and said...
I’d happily get a salpingectomy he completely flipped his crap on me, screaming at me about how he forbids it from happening and he won’t allow me to damage myself like that. I ended up just leaving the conversation and headed to get our kids from school but on the way...
I ended up calling my gynecologist to schedule a consultation for the salpingectomy after making sure I won’t need my spouse’s approval. So AITA if I go through with the sterilization against my partner’s wishes?
snazzy_soul said:
He “forbids” you. Big NOPE on that.
vorpal_wombat said:
NTA: your body, your choice and no man can forbid you from controlling your reproductive destiny.
Wonderful_Fig6189 said:
Your body your choice. NTA.
OrchidMusee said:
NTA. It’s your body, your choice. He don’t get a veto. He wants control, not ur well-being. Go get that salpingectomy, girl.
LadyAime said:
Ew. He just tipped his hand to how he REALLY feels, and it's unsavory. You're NTA, and I hate that you're questioning that. Your body. Your choice. You're done with kids, and this is a logical step. Why does he feel this way so strongly on both of you? What has him so twisted?
Fredredphooey said:
NTA. Dude is going to try to get you pregnant again. His response is terrible and suspicious. Get it done in secret but be ready for him to leave you if he finds out but also be ready for baby 3 if you stay. I would be suspicious of someone who screamed at me because it speaks to uncontrollable rage.
Due to the support and advice I found on here I managed to get the confidence and level headspace needed to try to have another conversation with my partner. After getting our children to their school/daycare for the day I went to our local coffee shop to pick us up each a cup, I figured it can either be seen as a show of care or a peace offering.
Once I got home he was sitting at our island doom scrolling through TikTok (I think we’ve all been there), I decided standing across from him would be a bit of a better choice so I gave us our respective cups and asked if I could get his attention for a conversation.
Well what I hoped would be productive turned unproductive quickly as he sighed with an eye roll and turned off his phone, I started by asking the big question of if he wanted anymore children, I even suggested he doesn’t think about what I said on the subject and just tell me his feelings about more children; with that he answered a firm no and told me as he said before a third child is and will always be off the table.
I then asked him if he had any fears or concerns about surgeries/medical procedures, he said no to this question as well. So I asked if he understood the procedure and what it entailed and he said yes he does which is why he doesn’t want me to get it done, in his words I wouldn’t be a woman if I got any part of my reproductive organs (what makes me a woman) removed and he refuses to allow me down that path.
I then followed up by asking about his getting a vasectomy and he said it’s pretty much the same thing for men and he won’t let anyone take away if manhood. The final question I managed to ask was did he just expect me to be on birth control forever and this man looked me in my face and said...
It’s worked so well for me already why change things up, guys as I stated in my previous post I am miserable and in debilitating pain with birth control. At the end of this I just grabbed my coffee and went sit on our porch just trying to wrap my head around the conversation while he sit in the house acting like nothing is wrong and we’re just having a normal day off together…
piscesxire said:
He genuinely does not care for you, your health, or your sanity. Chronic pain is not nothing. I’m sorry you’re experiencing this, but please make sure you’re safeguarding your own health before attempting to take his viewpoint. This is why people need to understand that “gender identity” isn’t a scary topic laced with hatred.
People just want to keep pushing the gender roles our grandparents had. This man genuinely thinks that him getting a vasectomy makes him less of a man and that his wife shouldn’t have a QOL procedure. I could see a sliver of a possibility of him having a point if both of y'all wanted kids, but y'all don’t.
NTA, and definitely recommend getting the procedure anyways. You shouldn’t be suffering on pills and hormones for him to be comfortable in your own skin.
Blau-Bird said:
This is messed up. Any removal or modification of reproductive organs de-sexes you?! I guess if you get cervical or ovarian cancer he expects you to DIE instead of treat it? Please leave this cave man.
EmpressXVenus said:
So he's already told you and shown you he doesn't care that you are in pain. What else can we tell you honey, he doesn't care for you in the same way you care for him.
Orionyss22 said:
Your husband seems to be perfectly OK with you suffering. Divorce him. Being a sadistic arse is a perfectly good reason for a divorce.
Electronic_Ladder398 said:
NTA, your husband is stupid. If you decide to stay with this man, just get it done without telling him, he'll never know anyways.
killr_cupcake said:
NTA for getting sterilized, yta if you stay with this sentient trashbag red pilled loser. For the well being of yourself and your children, run do not walk to the nearest exit.