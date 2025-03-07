'AITA for sterilizing myself against my partner’s wishes?' UPDATED

Well what I hoped would be productive turned unproductive quickly as he sighed with an eye roll and turned off his phone, I started by asking the big question of if he wanted anymore children, I even suggested he doesn’t think about what I said on the subject and just tell me his feelings about more children; with that he answered a firm no and told me as he said before a third child is and will always be off the table.

I then asked him if he had any fears or concerns about surgeries/medical procedures, he said no to this question as well. So I asked if he understood the procedure and what it entailed and he said yes he does which is why he doesn’t want me to get it done, in his words I wouldn’t be a woman if I got any part of my reproductive organs (what makes me a woman) removed and he refuses to allow me down that path.