'AITA for not stopping when my 4 yo son said he needed the bathroom?'

YTA especially right here: I was so annoyed. Not just at him, but at the situation. You have the unmitigated gall to be annoyed at the 4 y/o for your decision not to let this 4 y/o use the bathroom when the 4 y/o told you he needed to use the bathroom? Really? It was your decision to ignore his request(s).

not even just one time. He told you several times that he had to pee. You literally acknowledge that he insisted he needed to but you refused. Be annoyed at yourself! Apologize to the 4 y/o because this was all on you and you alone.

aghah writes: