'AITA for suing my friends after their wedding?'

I (30M) am a lawyer, but I’m also very active in music. I sing, and I play piano, organ, guitar. Pretty much any instrument I can get my hands on. I’ve performed at several weddings, often as a personal favor for close friends.

A while back, my friends Jimmy and Belle asked if I could handle the entire music for their Catholic wedding mass. That meant singing and playing organ through the whole liturgy processional, offertory, communion, recessional, etc. I agreed, assuming I was being invited as a guest and doing this out of friendship.

But as the wedding approached, I noticed I hadn’t received any kind of invitation not even to the mass. I asked Belle and she replied: “Oh! We had to trim the guest list. But you can still come early to rehearse and do the music.”

Translation: I wasn’t invited. I wasn’t even treated like a guest. Just free labor.