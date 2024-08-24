'AITA for taking a chip from my best friend's girlfriend's plate on a double date?'

My best friend invited me on a double date with his girlfriend’s best friend. Me looking to get into a relationship said yeah sure. Not knowing what I was getting into. So my friend picks me up and we all head out to dinner to this nice place they picked.
When we got there everything was going well until our food arrived. Eveyone got there plate and we all jumped in to eating. I saw that my chips were straight cut and my best friend's girlfriend ordered curley fries with her food instead of normal straight cut.
Me curious how it tastes just says, “oh how do your chips taste” and grab one chip of her plate. She then looks at me in shock in and says “wtf did you just touch my food?”
I then just said oh sorry did you want some of my chips ? Trying to be fair. She then turns to her boyfriend and goes nope I’m not eating. And throws her cutlery on the table and sits back. Me embarrassed as hell next to my date just say, "I’m sorry I didn’t know you didn’t like people touching your plate, would you like me to order you a new plate?"
She then stated being a stubborn as hell and says nope and nope. Even her best friend said she can share her plate with her and she was still being a stubborn as hell. We then just proceeded to eat a little. Table dead a@# quiet at this point.
Then my best friend said let’s go for a cigarette so we got up from the quiet table and walked to the smoking area. I then proceeded to apologise but he insisted I don’t and that he should apologise for his girlfriend’s actions. Long story short we left the place after we ate and all went home. Am I the a^%$#le please I need to know please ?
I’m a little confused. If this happened a while ago, why are you asking this now?
EYE_OF_THE_TIGER1 OP responded:
It’s always stayed on my mind if I was wrong or not. But now I know the answer!
You should also show this to your best friend because he's also the a-hole. The fact that neither of you learned the concept of not touching something that isn't yours is mind-boggling.
EYE_OF_THE_TIGER1 OP responded:
He’s definitely gonna see this!
I love how he started taking responsibility for your actions only then to go and make excuses.
EYE_OF_THE_TIGER1 OP responded:
Just because I said she never really liked me? Come on bro! I apologised. Yes I made a mistake. Don’t people make mistakes in life. If I didn’t apologise yes I’m a dick. But I tried to make it right as much as I could. What else could I do ?
There’s nothing else you can do. The situation has passed. But you came here and asked tons of people if you did something wrong. They’re telling you that you did so why are you now getting defensive and trying to excuse your actions?
You have a point I’m just gonna leave it at that!
Do not blame someone's reactions to your wrong doing as their fault. You touched her plate without her permission. She has every right to be upset. Do I think her reaction was a bit over the top? Yes. But you caused that situation.
EYE_OF_THE_TIGER1 OP responded:
You’re right! I haven’t touched someone’s plate since. Very cautious after that incident
I understand I’m the a%^$&le guys but I would never do it to someone I don’t know or I’m not close with. I just grew up around a family who always shares food and I’ve known this girl before my best friend started dating her. Probably 2 years prior So I just thought she wouldn’t mind. But I should have asked and I learned my lesson for sure!
I feel like she was just trying to embarrass me in front of her friend because we were getting along well until all that happened. She never really liked me I’m sure of that. FYI that was a while ago now my best friend ain’t with her no more and has found someone much better.
Anonkip16 countered with:
She "never really liked" you over 2+ years and you still just mindlessly took something from her plate without asking? Family sharing food does not equal restaurant manners, let alone on a first date manners even if it was a double with your best friend. You need to do better. Learn to ask, not just put your hands on someones food.