"AITA for taking a chip from my best friend's girlfriend's plate on a double date?"

My best friend invited me on a double date with his girlfriend’s best friend. Me looking to get into a relationship said yeah sure. Not knowing what I was getting into. So my friend picks me up and we all head out to dinner to this nice place they picked.

When we got there everything was going well until our food arrived. Eveyone got there plate and we all jumped in to eating. I saw that my chips were straight cut and my best friend's girlfriend ordered curley fries with her food instead of normal straight cut.

Me curious how it tastes just says, “oh how do your chips taste” and grab one chip of her plate. She then looks at me in shock in and says “wtf did you just touch my food?”