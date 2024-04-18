'AITA for taking a DNA test to prove my brother is a father?' UPDATED 3X

Here’s the original post:

I (25f) haven’t had a great relationship with my family since moving out, cliche bullsh!t, brother (30) was the golden child, I was a scapegoat, etc. etc. anyway, that made it for a rough relationship with them and have really spoken to them for 6-7 years.

Well a few weeks ago I was contacted though Facebook by a woman who claimed to be pregnant with my brothers child, the problem is he is refusing to claim said child and wants nothing to do with the mother.

She told me he has completely ghosted her and blocked her on everything, and apparently my mother has been quite hostile when she has stopped by to try and talk to him, and has threatened to call the police for trespassing if she comes around again. So she tells me this and asks if I’d be willing to do a DNA test after the baby is born so that she can take my brother to court.