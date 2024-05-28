'AITA for not taking my boyfriend's dislike of Spaghetti-O's seriously?' 'It's a weird hill to die on.'

NTA - what makes Spaghetti-O's taste like shit is the sauce. The hoops are, like you said, just pasta like all other pastas. If you're using them in your own sauce then it's about as far away as Spaghetti-O's as you can get. It is a weird hill to die on.

MemChoeret said:

NAH. He doesn't have to "get over" his issue with Spaghetti-O's. If somebody forced him to eat it as a kid or something like that, that's a valid reason not to ever eat it again. You, on the other hand, didn't do anything in bad faith.

That pasta isn't Spaghetti-O's, and it was reasonable for you to assume when you bought it that he would be fine with it. But once he told you the pasta you bought gives him the ick, you shouldn't insist on him eating that. It's not like he waited until after you cooked it or something.