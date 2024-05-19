"AITA for taking half of my ex's 401k which led him to call off his engagement?"

When our first child was born, my ex forced me to quit my job. When our 2nd child was 2, I found out about his affair. I couldn’t afford daycare to work and had no family support. He refused to give me any money to take care of the kids saying “The courts haven’t ordered me to give you a dime!” He lied to the bank and had my accounts frozen when I filed for default in the divorce.

The judge finally ordered him to pay child and spousal support 6 months after I kicked him out. It was $2,562 a month. He refused to pay it until the garnishment kicked in and by then he was $6k behind in support. I used that to get permission to move away.