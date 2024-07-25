'AITA for taking in my ex's dogs but not my homeless ex wife?' MAJOR UPDATE

She doesn't want to stay with her parents because they are very critical of her choice to leave. She doesn't want to stay at a hotel because it will be a dent in her budget. I don't want her in my house because I don't want the kids to freak out when she leaves again. It's best if they see her in a neutral location.

I volunteered to take her dogs so she could stay at a hostel. She said I was an AH for not letting her stay in a house she helped pay for. I bought out her equity when we divorced. It wasn't that much.

My parents said I should have let her stay. The woman I'm seeing said that she would have understood if I let her stay. I just know what it would do to my kids.