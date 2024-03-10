Woman teams up with ex-husband's mistress after learning of his blatant lies. AITA?

He is a loving dad who cares greatly for them and we were in agreement that it was more important for him to save on rent and find something permanent, even if it meant seeing the kids less in the beginning. They missed him but understood that it was temporary.

About a month after the divorce was final, Jack texted me (we communicated primarily about the kids) that he had found a place to live and wanted to kids to come over for the whole weekend.

Part of that hurt a lot, that we were really not married anymore but my kids come first, always. So we arranged it for the following weekend and they were over the moon. Frankly, I was looking forward to a weekend to myself as well.