'AITA for taking my girlfriend's cop dad to court over a speeding ticket he gave me?'

Made a whole account for the first time because my friend said this would make for a good story here. I (19M) have been dating my girlfriend (18F) for about a year. A couple weeks ago, I got pulled over while driving home from her place, and just my luck, the officer who pulled me over was her dad.

Although very awkward, he kept it purely professional, said i was speeding, and gave me a ticket. Now, if I was speeding this would have been perfectly fine, but the problem is, I wasn't.

I have a dashcam that logs GPS and speed data, and I checked it as soon as I got home. It clearly shows I was going under the speed limit the entire time.

I told my girlfriend I’m planning to fight the ticket in court. She’s really upset and says it’s going to cause a lot of tension with her family.