'AITA for taking my stepdaughter to an extracurricular activity?'

Honestly the look on her face and the mood she was in absolutely melted my heart. So, with dad’s permission, I signed her up and bought all the gear. This is something I’m happy to do; I love his kids like they’re my own and I’d do anything to make them happy. I make more money than him so it’s something I can afford.

Anyway now I’m apparently the monster because I’ve robbed their mom of “her moment." Whilst I can understand to some extent, being a mother myself, she’s had months to arrange her own dance class and this is all with Dads full support and in his time.