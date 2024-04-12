'AITA for talking to a woman in a bikini while at the beach with my wife and son?' MAJOR UPDATE

I am blessed to have a loving and caring husband and an amazing kid. I am also used to women flirting with him all the time. It's not just when our son is with him, but it has happened at his work, bars, weddings, and other places.

The worst was when I was giving birth to our son and the nurse helping with the birth told him that hair looks like "Price Charming" (It was 6am in the morning and he had just woken up) followed by telling him our son is so lucky that he got his blond hair and blue eyes.

The worst part is he is not very perceptive when women flirt with him. He thinks that most women go around talking to strangers and compliment them on their looks, because that is his life experience.

When I try to tell him that, he always gets very defensive. I do trust him with all my heart though and he is the best husband ever.

Some of you asked me what happened from my perspective. I know there is no way for me to not seem like an AH when I write this, but this is what I saw.