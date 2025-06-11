'AITA for tearing my girlfriend's family apart over money? She wanted my opinion on the family business.'

My girlfriend asked my opinion since I’m experienced with land and property so I told her I thought the asking price was too low for a commercial property sitting on an acre of land in the middle of town. She said that’s what it’s worth according to their property tax.

Apparently throughout the entire history of the property, the family had been using the tax assessment to determine the price of buying in and out of the business. I told her the tax assessment and property value are two different things so I sent my appraiser out and he came back with an appraisal of about $1.2 million.