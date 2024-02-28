'AITA for telling a Christian woman that doing OnlyFans contradicts that?'

Before you crucify me: I don’t care about religion. I’m neutral. I have no issues with p$rn and OnlyFans. But this seems like mental gymnastics to me. We (M29 and F26) were in the talking phase and she has made it a HUGE deal to me that she is Christian and was hoping I was too. I was raised Christian and even went to a Christian high school and did lots of Bible study (hated it).

Ironically, those 4 years of highschool were what pushed me away from religion. Not gonna get into specifics as I don’t want to offend or debate anyone. Anyway, I told her that I’m technically agnostic but that I let other people have their joy/fun if it doesn’t hurt them or others. She took a huge issue with me using the term fun (hey English is my second language leave me alone ) and told me I was belittling her faith.