'AITA for telling a coworker to 'mind her business' after she rudely interrupted a conversation?' UPDATED

So I’ll give some background so people can try and understand why I had this outburst. I am a first generation immigrant and have no family left in the states. My favorite uncle was deported in 2009. My mother was deported in 2011 and I lost both my grandparents in 2012 almost back to back.

I have no contact with some extended family and I moved to a different state where I only have my partner. I work for a grocery store and I keep to myself most of the time but as of recently I have become close with one of the store greeters, lets call her Susie. She is a 72-year-old woman I can say is a hard worker and a kind person.

During my breaks she started to talk to me, me and everyone at work know a lot about her because she likes to talk a lot but I think it's because she’s lonely.

Okay I'll just move forward to the issues that happened, Susie is a widower that due to fertility issues did not have any children, but she has cats.