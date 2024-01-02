'AITA for telling a friend what her tattoo really says?'

Throwaway, friend group knows my main account. I (37M) went out New Year's Eve with a group of friends, and the group had some friends of friends, basically people I've only known in passing. One of them, Andy (39M) brought his girlfriend Julie (30'sF).
Julie decided to show a tattoo she got last week. She rolled up her sleeve to show it, and she announced proudly it said "Strength and Beauty" in Chinese. It was on her forearm and I almost spit take.
Now, I have to explain I'm half Korean, but people have mistaken me as hispanic, so I don't really look Korean to most westerners. I'm also not fluent, but conversational in Korean and able to read. The tattoo was in Hangul characters, and it definitely did NOT say "Strength and Beauty."
Julie got upset at my spit take and asked what my problem was. I said "It's not Chinese, and it doesn't say what you think it does." She got even more mad and said what I would know. I explained I was Korean-American, can read Korean, and what it says is not nice.
I asked her what happened at the tattoo shop and she said she always wanted to get Asian characters, and went to a shop and saw a "Chinese guy" in the shop and demanded he be the one to do her ink. I asked Julie and Andy if Julie did anything that could've pissed the tattoo artist off.
She denied it, but Andy confessed she was super pushy about it and kept saying she wanted him to do it over any other artist in the shop because he would be used to the characters, plus a few other statements. By this point she was crying and not enjoying hanging out for New Year's Eve. She wanted to leave wanted Andy to take her.
On her way out, she asked me what it said. I said "It's like the worst thing you could call a woman, it's like 'b$tch' but worse." She just burst into tears while walking out. After the two of them left, the rest of my friends said I was a real jerk for spoiling her new tattoo and I could have made something up or not reacting.
I had to explain that the word used is really a cultural faux pas and to see it on skin is shocking to the highest degree, and the fact I was sipping on a beer when she revealed it only made a spit take impossible to avoid. Well, this morning I got some messages from friends saying I really should apologize to Julie for traumatizing her about her tattoo.
I feel like this is ridiculous, like, it's a really vulgar word on her arm, and if I had that on my skin I'd like to know. But everyone else thinks that I should have just complimented her instead. So, Reddit, am I the Ahole for revealing to a friend what her tattoo actually says?
CrabbyOlLyberrian said:
NTA. Hangul and Chinese characters are COMPLETELY different!! She's embarrassed, and rightfully so bc she effd up. Personally, I think you did her a solid by pointing it out. Offer to get a sharpie and "fix" until she can get it covered. *sigh.*
AnakinSkywalkerisfav said:
NTA, you didn't give her the sh$tty tattoo, you informed her that it said something bad. Everyone is only mad at you because you brought it to light, as you should. If I had what sounds like a possible slur on my arm, I would want to know ASAP so I could get the tattoo covered up or laser removed.
Celestia-Messenger said:
If I had a vulgarity inked on my body , I would be so thankful someone told me. You did the right thing.
Akashe17 said:
NTA. I really don't understand why people want to get tats in a language they can't even read.
Snoo79474 said:
NTA. She will for sure run across other people who can read it and who will likely have intense reactions to it. I hope it’s a lesson to her, not to be pushy with service people and to research before making a permanent decision.
DangerousAd1986 said:
NTA She pushed for a person she assumed was Chinese to do a Chinese tattoo. Her character was revealed to everyone how she treats others. Now she has a messed up tattoo that she didn’t even know what it said. You did her a favor.
She’s embarrassed as she should be. Everyone telling you that you need to apologize and shouldn’t have said anything are ridiculous. They would all be mad at you if you didn’t and found out you knew it didn’t say that. The hypocrisy.